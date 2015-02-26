UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in thin trade

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday as oil prices supported Qatar and Etisalat’s results boosted Abu Dhabi, but Dubai retreated.

Brent crude surged 5 percent on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said oil demand was growing and data showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected. It pared early losses and held above $61 per barrel on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi’s index added 0.8 percent largely because of Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates’ largest telecommunications firm, which jumped 3.9 percent after posting net profit of 2.1 billion dirhams ($572 million) for the fourth quarter, a 45 percent increase year-on-year.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Etisalat, the Gulf’s second biggest telecommunications operator by market value, would make a quarterly profit of 2.43 billion dirhams.

But despite the miss, investors may be relieved about the limited impact so far from Etisalat’s Saudi Arabian affiliate Mobily, which restated its own 2014 results and posted a loss this week instead of the earlier announced profit.

Etisalat proposed a 0.35 dirham per share cash dividend for the second half of 2014, flat year-on-year, and a 10 percent bonus share issue

The stock is testing major technical resistance at 11.95-12.00 dirhams, its peaks in May and July 2014. A clean break would point up to March peak of 12.60 dirhams.

Qatar’s market edged up 0.2 percent and petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar was the main support, rising 1.3 percent as it stands to benefit from recovering oil prices.

Dubai’s index gave up initial gains and edged down 0.4 percent as lender Emirates NBD fell 1.9 percent. The stock has relatively low liquidity, making trade choppy.

Trading volume in the emirate was low in general and the most traded stock, Emaar Properties, was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)