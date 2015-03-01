FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in thin trade
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in slow early trade on Sunday as Oman’s bourse reported a technical glitch and Qatar was closed for a bank holiday.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.2 percent, largely because of lender Emirates NBD, which fell 2.2 percent.

Builder Arabtec Holding edged down 0.6 percent after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. Index compiler MSCI increased the stock’s weighting in its emerging markets index and passive funds apparently adjusted their allocations accordingly at the end of last week.

Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 1.2 percent, extending gains since it posted fourth-quarter results last week.

RAK Properties jumped 3.9 percent. The firm will pay a dividend of 0.05 dirham this month, which offers an attractive yield against its share price of 0.80 dirham.

Stock benchmarks in Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat. Oman’s bourse opened with a delay after reporting a technical problem with its trading programme. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.