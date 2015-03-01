UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in thin trade

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in slow early trade on Sunday as Oman’s bourse reported a technical glitch and Qatar was closed for a bank holiday.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.2 percent, largely because of lender Emirates NBD, which fell 2.2 percent.

Builder Arabtec Holding edged down 0.6 percent after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. Index compiler MSCI increased the stock’s weighting in its emerging markets index and passive funds apparently adjusted their allocations accordingly at the end of last week.

Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 1.2 percent, extending gains since it posted fourth-quarter results last week.

RAK Properties jumped 3.9 percent. The firm will pay a dividend of 0.05 dirham this month, which offers an attractive yield against its share price of 0.80 dirham.

Stock benchmarks in Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat. Oman’s bourse opened with a delay after reporting a technical problem with its trading programme. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)