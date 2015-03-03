MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may stay soft after oil tumbles

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Oil’s overnight drop, mixed economic data and a lack of positive corporate news may leave most Gulf markets soft on Tuesday, while Egypt’s Pioneers Holding may rise after defeating Lactalis in a bidding war for Arab Dairy.

Brent crude tumbled 5 percent, its most in a month, late on Monday as speculation of a nuclear deal that could lift Iran’s sanctions and boost its oil exports brought worries about high supply back to the market.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme could be concluded this week if the United States and other Western countries had sufficient political will and were agreeable to removing sanctions.

Brent rose above $60 per barrel again on Tuesday morning but was far from recouping all of Monday’s losses.

In the Gulf, corporate news flow has been thin with most fourth-quarter results already posted. Kuwait Food Co (Americana) reported a 28 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday and proposed a flat annual dividend.

Stocks across the region are now going ex-dividend as companies complete their payouts, which usually drags share prices down. On Tuesday, among ex-dividend stocks are Dubai lender Mashreq and Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan.

In Egypt, investment firm Pioneers Holding may rise after it won the race to buy Egypt’s Arab Dairy for 255 million Egyptian pounds ($33.4 million), beating a rival offer from a subsidiary of European giant Lactalis.

Economic data for the Middle East is mixed. Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector slowed to a five-month low in February but remained strong and above the average for 2014, according to the HSBC PMI survey.

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector accelerated to a four-month high in February as lavish handouts to citizens by the new king buoyed the economy despite the plunge in oil prices.

But in Egypt, non-oil private sector contracted in February at the sharpest pace since September 2013, with output, new orders and employment all falling while input costs rose because of a weaker Egyptian pound.

On global markets, Asian equities have edged higher on Tuesday, bolstered by another record day on Wall Street. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)