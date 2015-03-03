FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 3, 2015

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises after strong data, property stocks lift Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose in early trade on Tuesday after strong economic data, while Egypt edged up on positive corporate news.

Growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector accelerated to a four-month high in February as lavish handouts to citizens by the new king buoyed the economy despite the plunge in oil prices, the SABB HSBC purchasing managers’ index showed.

The main Saudi index added 0.8 percent as most stocks rose and banks were the main supports. Alinma Bank , which will pay a dividend of 0.5 riyal per share next week, rose 1.8 percent.

Egypt’s market climbed 0.5 percent, supported by the property sector. Palm Hills Development jumped 2.2 percent and Talaat Moustafa Group climbed 0.9 percent after Egyptian newspapers reported the government was about to approve a $80 billion project to build a new capital city. They quoted investment minister Ashraf Salman in an interview with the United Arab Emirates’ The National newspaper.

Investment firm Pioneers Holding added 1.2 percent after it won the race to buy Egypt’s Arab Dairy for 255 million Egyptian pounds ($33.4 million), beating a rival offer from a subsidiary of European giant Lactalis. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

