MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily may weigh on Saudi Arabia after shock earnings restatement

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Telecommunications firm Mobily may be a major drag on Saudi Arabia’s stock market as it resumes trading on Thursday, while Gulf markets in general may remain weak, lacking positive catalysts.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market regulator suspended trading in Mobily before the market opened last Wednesday, after the company announced it had suffered a $243 million loss in 2014 - instead of an earlier announced profit - and expected to breach covenants on long-term loans.

On Wednesday this week, Mobily issued another statement giving details of the covenant breach and saying it believed it could still meet all its debts. The regulator then agreed to resume trading in the stock.

Although Mobily’s most recent statement had a generally positive tone, investors may remain bearish on the company as they had not expected another profit restatement just months after Mobily revised its earnings for 2013 and the first half of 2014 in November.

Also, the regulator has said it is investigating possible insider trading in Mobily shares, which might be another reason for investors to stay away from the stock and to be more cautious in trading the overall Saudi market.

The main Saudi index pulled back on Tuesday after approaching technical resistance at its February high of 9,544 points. The benchmark has gained 13.6 percent this year, well ahead of other major Middle East markets.

Elsewhere in the region, post-dividend outflows may further weigh on Qatar as Doha Bank goes ex-dividend on Thursday.

In Dubai, top developer Emaar Properties has proposed a 2014 cash dividend of 0.15 dirham per share, the same as the cash payout proposed for 2013, but it did not match the 10 percent bonus share issue for the prior year.

On global markets, Asian stocks have slipped after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday’s closely watched U.S. jobs data. Brent oil is holding above $60 per barrel. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)