UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips despite Mobily; Egypt up after GDP data

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse edged down in early trade on Sunday after Brent oil fell below $60 per barrel, although telecommunications firm Mobily surged again. Egypt rose after strong economic data.

Brent crude slid 1.2 percent to $59.73 a barrel on Friday and posted its biggest weekly loss since January, as a resurgent dollar and fear of a U.S. rate hike diverted attention from the shrinking number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States.

The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent as stocks in all major sectors were mixed. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose product prices are in many cases linked to the oil price, fell 0.5 percent.

Makkah Construction and Development fell 0.6 percent after posting its quarterly earnings. The firm’s net profit rose 19.4 percent but investors who had bid up the stock 24.6 percent earlier this year may have hoped for more.

Qassim Cement Co dropped 3.7 percent as its shares no longer carried the 2014 dividend of 6.00 riyals.

Meanwhile Mobily extended its gains, having surged its 10 percent limit on Thursday after a week-long suspension. The stock rose 7.5 percent to 41.60 riyals, the highest level since it began plunging in late January in response to company’s announcement of a shock fourth-quarter loss.

The appointment of Suliman bin Abdulrahman al-Gwaiz as Mobily’s new chairman appears to have reassured investors. Gwaiz is also governor of a huge state-owned fund, the General Organization for Social Insurance.

Egypt’s market edged up 0.7 percent in a broad rally after the government said on Saturday that the country’s economy had grown 4.3 percent in the quarter ended in December.

Also, the government is continuing to announce new projects that it plans to present at its international investment summit on March 13-15. On Saturday, the transport ministry said it would present six projects worth $2.5 billion, according to the Daily News Egypt newspaper. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)