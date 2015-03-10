UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia edges up; Egypt rallies on property

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up in early trade on Tuesday, although weak petrochemicals offset gains in other sectors. Egypt continued rising, supported by property stocks.

The main Saudi benchmark climbed 0.2 percent on the back of Mecca developer Jabal Omar, which is expected to post quarterly earnings in coming weeks. The stock rose 1.9 percent in active trade.

Saudi British Bank, which will register shareholders for a dividend payout on Thursday, climbed 0.9 percent. Alinma Bank, which has gone ex-dividend, fell 0.4 percent.

Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) fell 1.1 percent after specialist news agency Polymerupdate reported, citing a source, that the firm’s methanol plant was operating at 80 percent of production capacity.

Telecommunications firm Mobily fell 1.0 percent after surging 21 percent in the previous three sessions on hopes that it will recover after a shock 2014 earnings revision.

Egypt’s bourse rose 0.8 percent with most stocks in the black. Property developer SODIC jumped 2.7 percent said announcing it had acquired 100 feddans (42 hectares) of land on the country’s Mediterranean north coast to build the company’s first coastal development.

Another developer, Talaat Moustafa, climbed 0.8 percent after posting a 2014 net profit of 681.8 million pounds ($89.42 million), up from 585.185 million pounds a year earlier.

Telecom Egypt fell 1.3 percent, having reported a 31.4 percent slump in profit for 2014. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)