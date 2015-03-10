FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia edges up; Egypt rallies on property
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 10, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia edges up; Egypt rallies on property

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up in early trade on Tuesday, although weak petrochemicals offset gains in other sectors. Egypt continued rising, supported by property stocks.

The main Saudi benchmark climbed 0.2 percent on the back of Mecca developer Jabal Omar, which is expected to post quarterly earnings in coming weeks. The stock rose 1.9 percent in active trade.

Saudi British Bank, which will register shareholders for a dividend payout on Thursday, climbed 0.9 percent. Alinma Bank, which has gone ex-dividend, fell 0.4 percent.

Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) fell 1.1 percent after specialist news agency Polymerupdate reported, citing a source, that the firm’s methanol plant was operating at 80 percent of production capacity.

Telecommunications firm Mobily fell 1.0 percent after surging 21 percent in the previous three sessions on hopes that it will recover after a shock 2014 earnings revision.

Egypt’s bourse rose 0.8 percent with most stocks in the black. Property developer SODIC jumped 2.7 percent said announcing it had acquired 100 feddans (42 hectares) of land on the country’s Mediterranean north coast to build the company’s first coastal development.

Another developer, Talaat Moustafa, climbed 0.8 percent after posting a 2014 net profit of 681.8 million pounds ($89.42 million), up from 585.185 million pounds a year earlier.

Telecom Egypt fell 1.3 percent, having reported a 31.4 percent slump in profit for 2014. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.