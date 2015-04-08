FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may continue rally on oil; upgrade could boost Egypt
April 8, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may continue rally on oil; upgrade could boost Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may continue a gradual rebound on Wednesday because of firm oil prices, while Moody’s decision to upgrade Egypt’s debt rating could fuel a further recovery in that market.

Brent crude has risen sharply in the past two days and although it has pulled back slightly on Wednesday morning, it is still above $58 a barrel, about $1 above its levels when Gulf stock markets were open on Tuesday.

This may be enough to support further bargain-hunting in beaten-down Gulf markets. The Saudi stock index climbed 2.1 percent to 8,802 points on Tuesday as daily turnover more than doubled, a positive short-term technical sign.

The index rose further from chart support at the March low of 8,497 points, which was tested and held on Sunday, and may now be at least a short-term bottom for the market.

Dubai’s index rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday in the heaviest trade since mid-January, also a sign that some investors were returning to the market - though the gains were mostly on the back of low-priced speculative shares such as Gulf Finance House.

The Moody’s upgrade of Egypt to B3 with a stable outlook, citing an improving economy and economic reforms, was not a surprise - the international bond market had already factored it in - but it may add to improving investor sentiment in Cairo.

The Egyptian stock index, which sank on Monday to 15 percent below February’s multi-year peak, rebounded 2.5 percent to 8,716 points on Tuesday. Even a 38.2 percent retracement of the drop from the March high - the minimum which might be expected in a rebound - would bring the index to around 8,760 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
