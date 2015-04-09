MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks may pull back after oil price tumble

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may pull back on Thursday after a sharp fall in oil prices, although a couple of strong bank earning announcements may sustain confidence in that sector.

Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record Saudi output. It rebounded about 1 percent to $56.17 a barrel in Asia on Thursday morning.

Gulf bourses had risen in the past few days because of firmer oil prices, with buyers returning to petrochemicals such as Saudi Basic Industries, so the latest downturn in oil could prompt profit-taking.

However, two bank earnings announcements in the Gulf could partially dispel concern that growth in the sector is slowing because of regulatory initiatives and delays in some public projects, and could slow further if low oil prices start to tighten banking system liquidity.

Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.63 billion riyals.

QNB reported an 8.9 percent increase in its lending. Bank credit growth in Qatar slowed to an annual 5.1 percent in February, its lowest rate since at least 2007, but QNB’s earnings suggested at least some big listed banks are able to outperform that trend.

Also, Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion riyals ($279.9 million), beating analysts’ average forecast of 867.6 million riyals.

Saudi shipper Bahri may also attract interest after saying it agreed with South Korea’s S-Oil Corp to ship crude oil cargoes from the third quarter. It expects to book revenues of at least 250 million riyals annually from the deal.

Apart from oil, the global market environment is positive, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 percent at its highest level since September 2014. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)