UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE pulls back after oil price tumble, QNB buoys Qatar
April 9, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE pulls back after oil price tumble, QNB buoys Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets pulled back on Thursday after a sharp fall in oil prices, but strong earnings from Qatar National Bank buoyed the Qatari bourse.

Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record Saudi output. It rebounded over 1 percent to $56.41 a barrel in Asia on Thursday morning.

Dubai’s stock index slipped 1.4 percent with low-priced property firms that had risen earlier this week pulling back; Deyaar slid 2.0 percent.

Dubai Investments, which had soared 23 percent in the previous two weeks ahead of Wednesday’s annual meeting which approved a higher cash dividend and bonus share issue, fell 2.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s market dropped 0.5 percent amid profit-taking in banks; First Gulf Bank lost 0.7 percent.

But Qatar edged up 0.2 percent, pulled up by Qatar National Bank, which climbed 0.8 percent.

QNB, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.63 billion riyals. QNB also reported an 8.9 percent increase in its lending. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

