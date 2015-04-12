MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks may rise on oil, earnings expectations

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Stronger oil may help Gulf stock markets maintain positive momentum on Sunday. In Saudi Arabia, a report on cement sales may lift some stocks in the sector, and King Salman’s decision to replace the health minister could boost healthcare names.

Brent crude rose 2.3 percent on Friday and posted a 5.3 percent weekly gain on lowered expectations that an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme would result in a rapid return of more Iranian oil to the market.

World equity markets tested record highs on Friday on hopes of more stimulus from top central banks. Japan’s Nikkei index rose above 20,000 points for the first time in 15 years, while top European shares advanced to their highest since 2000.

On Thursday, most major Gulf markets rose thanks to positive corporate news and earnings, and investors may remain in the same positive mood.

Regional news website Argaam.com published a report on Saudi Arabian first-quarter cement sales on Sunday, showing a 10 percent increase in total sales. Najran Cement and Al Jouf Cement led growth, boosting their sales by 79 and 36 percent respectively, according to the report.

King Salman relieved Health Minister Ahmed al-Khatib of his post on weekend, removing a second minister handling social welfare issues in the space of a month as he reshapes the cabinet soon after coming to the throne.

Mohammed bin Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh will be acting health minister, state news agency SPA said in a brief report on Saturday. It did not say why Khatib was relieved, but hopes for quicker reforms may prompt some speculative buying in industry stocks such as Dallah Healthcare. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)