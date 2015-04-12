UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, earnings lift Saudi Arabia

(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse rose broadly in early trade on Sunday on the back of stronger oil and positive earnings reports and expectations.

The kingdom’s main stock index climbed 0.9 percent and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was the main support, jumping 2.9 percent.

Brent crude rose 2.3 percent on Friday and posted a 5.3 percent weekly gain on lowered expectations that an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme would result in a rapid return of more Iranian oil to the market.

National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender, jumped 2.0 percent after several other Gulf lenders such as Banque Saudi Fransi and Qatar National Bank reported stong growth in first-quarter earnings.

Shipper Bahri, which soared 9.8 percent in the previous session after more than doubling its first-quarter profit, extended gains and surged 4.4 percent.

Najran Cement and Al Jouf Cement rose 3.0 and 1.1 percent respectively after a report by regional news website Argaam.com showed they had led growth in first-quarter sales among local cement makers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)