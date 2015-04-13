UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-GIS drags down Qatar after profit warning

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Qatar’s bourse fell in early trade on Monday after Gulf International Services (GIS) said weak oil prices were starting to hurt its drilling rig business. Most other stock markets in the region edged down or were little changed.

The Doha index lost 1.4 percent as GIS tumbled 9.1 percent to 87.00 riyals, a two-week low. The company posted an 89 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Monday but said a customer of its subsidiary Gulf Drilling International (GDI) would release a contracted rig in May because of oil’s decline.

It also said another customer had requested lower day rates, and warned investors that these reductions would hurt GDI’s 2015 financial results.

Industries Qatar, another firm whose profits are linked to the oil price, dropped 2.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai’s index edged down 0.7 percent after failing to maintain positive momentum from the previous session. It moved back below its 100-day average, after closing above it on Sunday for the first time since October.

Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House

tumbled 7.7 percent after the company said it would study the continuation of its equity listings in London and Kuwait. The firm also said its shareholders had approved reducing its capital to $598 million from $1.49 billion to eliminate accumulated losses.

Abu Dhabi’s market edged up 0.4 percent, Kuwait slipped 0.2 percent and Oman’s market was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)