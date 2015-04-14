UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Qatar's GIS drops further

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as sentiment was positive in the United Arab Emirates but Qatar’s Gulf International Services fell further after saying on Monday that cheap oil was hurting its drilling rig business.

Dubai’s index climbed 0.4 percent, largely thanks to conglomerate Dubai Investment, which jumped 2.2 percent ahead of Wednesday’s dividend registration deadline.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark added 0.4 percent with most blue chips positive, such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Etisalat, up 1.5 and 0.5 percent respectively.

Qatar edged down 0.3 percent as GIS dropped 2.9 percent to 83.70 riyals. However, it came off its intra-day low of 82.10 riyals; it has major technical support at the March low of 82.00 riyals, from which it bounced twice that month.

The stock tumbled its daily 10 percent limit on Monday after the company said a customer of its subsidiary Gulf Drilling International (GDI) would release a contracted rig in May because of oil’s decline.

It also said another customer had requested lower day rates, and warned investors that these reductions would hurt GDI’s 2015 financial results.

Kuwait’s bourse slipped 0.2 percent as locally listed shares of Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House (GFH) tumbled 7.9 percent. The company’s Dubai-listed shares sank 1.3 percent.

On Monday GFH said it would review its Kuwait listing, along with its London one, although it issued another statement on Tuesday saying some shareholders were against leaving Kuwait’s bourse. It said its board had not yet made any decision on the matter and would seek to protect the interests of all shareholders.

Kout Food Group fell 5.9 percent after the firm said it would seek shareholder approval for delisting from Kuwait as the share price did not reflect its performance and the stock’s liquidity was low. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)