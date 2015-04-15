FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises on strong earnings, CIB lifts Egypt
April 15, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises on strong earnings, CIB lifts Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse rose in early trade on Wednesday after a mostly positive batch of earnings reports. Egypt’s market also advanced.

The main Saudi index climbed 1.2 percent.

National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom’s biggest lender, added 1.5 percent. NCB posted a 2.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.61 billion riyals ($696 million) on Tuesday. This was above SICO Bahrain’s quarterly profit forecast for NCB of 2.15 billion riyals.

Rival lender Bank Al Jazira jumped 2.4 percent after its first-quarter profit rose 43 percent, well ahead of the estimate of Albilad Capital, which had predicted a 13 percent increase.

Saudi Cement gained 1.4 percent, its 5.9 percent increase in first-quarter net profit beating analysts’ average estimate.

Saudi Electricity Co rose 1.0 percent after deputy electricity minister Saleh al-Awaji said the kingdom should eventually consider raising its domestic water and power prices. If implemented, that would boost the utility’s bottom line.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) rose 1.4 percent as oil prices climbed, although its subsidiary Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) fell 1.3 percent after its first-quarter net profit tumbled 30 percent.

Egypt’s market rose 0.5 percent, once again supported by heavyweight Commercial International Bank (CIB) which advanced by the same margin.

At the end of last week, Moody’s upgraded local-currency deposit ratings of five Egyptian banks including CIB, citing improved operational environment and liquidity. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

