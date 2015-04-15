UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps after strong Q1 earnings

(Updates with Dubai closed)

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Dubai’s bourse posted its biggest daily gain in 10 weeks on Wednesday after strong first-quarter earnings from Dubai Islamic Bank and real estate developer Deyaar.

The Dubai index jumped 3.0 percent on its heaviest trading volume this year, hitting a two-month closing high of 3,942 points.

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) was the main support, surging 5.3 percent to 6.75 dirhams in active trade. DIB’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose 33.9 percent year-on-year to 816.7 million dirhams ($222.4 million), beating analysts’ estimates; EFG Hermes had forecast 751.21 million dirhams and HSBC had expected 677 million dirhams.

The stock rose above its 100-day average, now at 6.56 dirhams, for the first time since November; it faces resistance at the March peak of 6.84 dirhams.

Deyaar rose 3.9 percent. The firm became the first Dubai real estate company to post earnings this season and reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, well ahead of SICO Bahrain’s forecast.

Other property-related stocks also rose: developer DAMAC jumped 3.6 percent, Union Properties surged 7.0 percent and builder Arabtec gained 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)