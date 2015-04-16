FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia extends gains, Egypt slips
April 16, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia extends gains, Egypt slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse rose further in early trade on Thursday after oil prices rallied on Wednesday and corporate earnings were mostly positive, while Egypt’s stock market pulled back again.

Brent crude hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent in the previous session, and analysts said more price rises were likely despite market oversupply. The price had pulled back slightly to $62.50 by 0850 GMT.

The main Saudi stock index climbed 0.8 percent to 9,239 points as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries , which is poised to benefit from oil’s rebound, jumped 2.1 percent.

The benchmark jumped 2.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,164 points, a three-week closing high; it triggered a minor double bottom formed by the March and April lows and pointing up to around 9,700 points in coming days or weeks.

Saudi Hollandi Bank rose 3.1 percent after posting a 29.3 percent jump in first-quarter net profit late on Wednesday. It made 538.9 million riyals ($143.7 million) compared with analysts’ average forecast of 472.9 million riyals.

Fuel retailer Aldrees Petroleum added 1.1 percent after it reported a 37.7 percent increase in first-quarter profit.

But Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co fell 2.1 percent after it swung to a first-quarter loss, blaming it on plant shutdowns and lower product prices. The news did not appear to affect other stocks in the sector, though.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s bourse edged down 0.5 percent as most stocks continued to decline.

Brokerage Prime Holding on Thursday published a note on the new taxes on capital gains and dividends detailed in bylaws approved by the government on April 7. It said the issue “was ambiguous and puzzling to many, including industry professionals”.

Prime said that while lower income and corporate taxes would offset the impact of new levies on Egyptian investors, “the decision is to negatively affect the inflows of foreign investors in the Egyptian stock market as other competitive regional markets do not apply this type of taxes.” (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

