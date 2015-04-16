FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps 3.5 pct as property stocks surge
April 16, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps 3.5 pct as property stocks surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Dubai closed)

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Dubai’s market jumped for a second day in a row on Thursday as property stocks surged on positive profit guidance from top developer Emaar and hopes that its competitor DAMAC would be generous with dividends.

The emirate’s main index rose 3.5 percent - its biggest gain in 10 weeks - to 4,080 points, its highest mark since early December. Trading volume was the highest since last July.

The benchmark closed above technical resistance at the late December peak of 4,008 points, from which it had pulled back three times in recent months.

The index’s main support, Emaar, surged 9.4 percent after the firm forecast a 2015 net profit of 3.695 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), above the 3.366 billion dirham average forecast from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

DAMAC soared 11.54 percent after it said on Thursday its board would discuss the company’s dividend distribution policy, along with first-quarter results, at a meeting on April 21. DAMAC paid no cash dividend for 2014 but issued bonus shares.

All Gulf stock markets were positive after Brent oil hit a 2015 high above $63 per barrel. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

