UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar mkts slip as investors position for Saudi opening
April 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar mkts slip as investors position for Saudi opening

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Sunday as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar pulled back after a few strong sessions and investors focused on Saudi Arabia, which is preparing to allow direct foreign investment in its market.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.8 percent after surging 8.1 percent in the three previous sessions. Most stocks were down, although property developer DAMAC extended gains and jumped 2.1 percent to 2.96 dirhams.

The stock faces minor resistance at its February peak of 2.97 dirhams and a major barrier at the record high of 3.07 dirhams, hit when it listed in Dubai in January.

Abu Dhabi slipped 0.3 percent in a broad decline and Qatar lost 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, Kuwait added 0.6 percent and Oman’s bourse inched up 0.05 percent.

Some Gulf investors may be cashing out of their home markets in order to invest in Saudi Arabia’s bourse, whose regulator said on Thursday it would open the market from June 15.

Unlike other foreigners, Gulf investors can already freely trade Saudi Arabian stocks, and the process of new foreign money coming in is likely to be gradual. But Gulf retail investors may try to profit from front-running foreigners, as they did in the UAE and Qatar last year when the two countries were upgraded to emerging market status by major index compilers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
