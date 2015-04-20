UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rally pauses, Egypt extends losses

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse moved little in early trade on Monday after local companies reported a mixed set of first-quarter earnings, while Egypt’s market extended losses.

The main Saudi index was nearly flat at 9,625 points, having surged 4.0 percent in the previous session on news that the market regulator would allow foreigners to buy local stocks directly from June 15.

Petrochemicals and titanium producer National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropped 4.4 percent after the firm said it had swung to a first-quarter net loss, which it blamed on lower sales prices and adverse moves in foreign exchange hedging contracts at a subsidiary.

Tasnee made a net loss of 332.5 million riyals ($88.7 million) in the quarter; SICO Bahrain and NCB Capital had forecast Tasnee would make a quarterly net profit of 150 million riyals and 151 million riyals respectively.

Retailer United Electronics tumbled 8.8 percent after reporting a 46 percent slump in first-quarter profits; the market had expected a profit boost from King Salman’s order to pay two months’ bonus salary to public sector employees during the quarter.

Another retailer, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co, surged 4.6 percent after posting a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s biggest telecommunications operator by market value, jumped 4.3 percent having reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit. It made a net profit of 2.50 billion riyals; analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 2.32 billion riyals.

The Saudi index faces major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak; it would need to break cleanly above that area to signal another leg up.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour Turki said on Monday that Saudi Arabia had put security forces on alert for a possible militant attack on a shopping mall or energy installation, and this may also have made investors more cautious.

Meanwhile, Egypt remained gloomy after its rally ran out of steam last week. The Cairo index fell 1.6 percent in early trade on Monday despite strong earnings from Emaar Misr , the Egyptian arm of Dubai developer Emaar Properties , which posted a nearly six-fold increase in quarterly profit on Sunday.

Nearly all stocks fell and Juhayna Food Industries , down 5.2 percent, led losses for a second day in a row on concerns that a new tariff on sugar imports would inflate its costs. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)