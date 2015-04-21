UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily weighs on Saudi, Egypt edges up

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell in early trade on Tuesday after telecommunications operator Mobily posted a first-quarter loss, while Egypt’s bourse started recovering.

The main Saudi index fell 0.6 percent and Mobily was the main drag, tumbling 8.0 percent.

The firm, whose earnings restatement scandal led to the departure of its chief executive earlier this year, missed analysts’ forecasts widely as it swung to a 199 million riyal ($53.1 million) net loss in the first quarter.

Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make a quarterly profit of 470.1 million riyals and 515.0 million riyals.

Saudi petrochemicals were also weak after several disappointing earnings reports. Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) fell 0.8 percent after reporting a 17.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit to 80.6 million riyals ($21.5 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 98.3 million riyals.

Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) fell 1.2 percent after swinging to a 15.0 million riyal loss in the first quarter from a profit of 24.2 million riyals a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s index climbed 0.2 percent after four consecutive declines.

An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, opting not to go for a death sentence, which could make him a martyr and spark unrest.

Investment bank EFG Hermes was one of the main supports in the Egyptian market, adding 0.8 percent after its board on Tuesday proposed issuing 1.46 bonus shares for every 10 outstanding ones. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)