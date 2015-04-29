FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains in Gulf, Barwa supports Qatar
April 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains in Gulf, Barwa supports Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices held near 2015 highs and developer Barwa Real Estate supported Qatar’s bourse after a jump in first-quarter profit.

Brent oil moved little on Wednesday morning, slipping just 0.5 percent to $64.30 per barrel as high production and U.S. inventories were offset by news of a major government reshuffle in Saudi Arabia, which was oil-positive because of the political uncertainty.

Dubai’s stock index rose 1.0 percent with most stocks positive. Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market was the main support, surging 5.7 percent after a pull-back earlier this week on poor first-quarter results.

Trading volumes rose sharply in April and that may give investors hope that DFM’s second quarter will be stronger.

Other markets were less bullish. Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar inched up 0.1 percent each. Barwa Real Estate was the main support in Doha, jumping 3.5 percent after it posted a first-quarter profit of 3.2 billion riyals, sharply up from 265 million riyals a year earlier, although the surge may have been due to a one-off factor such as land sales reported in December.

Kuwait edged up 0.3 percent, while Oman was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
