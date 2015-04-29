FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds from 4-month low
April 29, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds from 4-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Egypt’s performance)

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market rose in early trade on Wednesday after a sell-off triggered by the introduction of taxes on capital gains and dividends drove it to a four-month low in the previous session.

The Cairo index climbed 0.8 percent to 8,397 points as most stocks rose. Real estate names led gains after developer Palm Hills said earlier this week that its first-quarter net profit had more than quadrupled to 215 million Egyptian pounds ($28.2 million).

Egyptians for Housing Development and Reconstruction surged 5.4 percent, while Heliopolis Housing added 1.2 percent.

Egyptian investors challenged the government in court on Tuesday over a tax on stock dividends and capital gains introduced this month, saying it was causing confusion and hampering investment.

But while local investors have been dumping stocks in response to tax regulations, foreign bargain hunters have become more active, bourse data shows. Foreign investors were net buyers in the last few sessions, and their share of total trading volume increased on Monday and Tuesday.

The Cairo index has major technical support at its December low of 8,125 points. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
