FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai retreats from technical barrier
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai retreats from technical barrier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Dubai closed)

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index fell back sharply on Sunday after it tested and failed to break major technical resistance, prompting a bout of profit-taking.

The benchmark dropped 2.3 percent to 4,132 points after initially inching above its 200-day average, now at 4,244 points. Heavyweight Emaar Properties tumbled 3.6 percent.

Dubai’s index gained 20 percent last month as oil prices rebounded and the emirate’s banks posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.