UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai retreats from technical barrier

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index fell back sharply on Sunday after it tested and failed to break major technical resistance, prompting a bout of profit-taking.

The benchmark dropped 2.3 percent to 4,132 points after initially inching above its 200-day average, now at 4,244 points. Heavyweight Emaar Properties tumbled 3.6 percent.

Dubai’s index gained 20 percent last month as oil prices rebounded and the emirate’s banks posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)