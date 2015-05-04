FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips; Egypt up as c.bank addresses FX shortage
May 4, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips; Egypt up as c.bank addresses FX shortage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market slipped in early trade on Monday despite stronger oil, while Egypt’s bourse rose as the central bank sold some foreign currency to address shortages faced by importers.

The main Saudi stock index edged down 0.2 percent and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s top lender, was the main drag, declining 0.7 percent.

Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) edged down 0.6 percent after it said the start-up of a new urea plant owned by the company had been pushed back further to the end of June.

But petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries added 0.2 percent as Brent crude pared early losses and climbed towards $67 per barrel.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp (SPIMACO) jumped 2.1 percent after saying it would sell one of its foreign assets to a U.S. firm, pending regulatory approval, and book a profit of about 150 million riyals ($40 million) from the deal; it didn’t name the asset or the buyer.

SPIMACO’s board also approved making an offer to buy a 51 percent stake in Cairo-based Meivo International for Pharmaceuticals Industries Co for $19.3 million.

Egypt’s index rose 1.0 percent after the Cairo central bank said it had sold $500 million in the interbank market to meet outstanding demand for “strategic staple food commodities”.

Foreign currency shortages are one of the main concerns for Egyptian companies, and have been one major reason for the stock market’s weak performance in recent months. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

