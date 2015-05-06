UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf investors cautious despite strong oil

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Wednesday after a global sell-off in sovereign bonds spooked equity investors.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.0 percent on Wednesday after European and U.S. indexes declined and bond yields jumped.

Those concerns appeared to have offset any potential boost to Gulf sentiment from Brent oil hitting a new high of $68.67 per barrel.

Dubai’s stock index fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday morning to 4,033 points as most stocks declined. The benchmark is approaching strong technical support around 4,000 points, where it peaked repeatedly between December and February.

Abu Dhabi’s market slipped 0.3 percent as energy firm Dana Gas, which this week reported a 73 percent drop in first-quarter profit, dropped 4.2 percent.

Qatar’s bourse inched up 0.1 percent, while markets in Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)