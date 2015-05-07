MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's pullback, Yemen concerns may weigh on Gulf

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may come under pressure on Thursday after oil prices retreated from 2015 highs and Yemen’s embattled government urged a military intervention on the ground, which could further escalate the conflict.

Brent oil fell towards $67 per barrel on Thursday after hitting a fresh high of $69.63 in the previous session as an OPEC delegate indicated the group would stick to its strategy of pursuing market share rather than cutting output and traders took profit from a multi-week rally.

Meanwhile, Yemen urged the international community “to quickly intervene by land forces to save” the country, specifically in the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a letter sent to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

The letter from Yemen’s U.N. Ambassador Khaled Alyemany, seen by Reuters, could provide legal cover for ground intervention.

Investors in the Gulf and especially in Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels, have not been greatly worried by the air campaign in Yemen, but a ground campaign could be seen as more risky and temporarily dampen markets. The bourse in Egypt, a member of the coalition, has been negatively affected by the Yemen campaign.

In corporate news, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf nation’s biggest Islamic lender, may rise after hiring Credit Suisse to advise it on a potential sale of some of its investments including KFH Malaysia.

Qatar’s Al Meera Consumer Goods Co may also attract investors after it signed a preliminary agreement with Lusail Real Estate Development Co to operate two retail locations at Lusail’s residential communities.

With most first-quarter earnings now released and priced in, Gulf stock markets have traded without a clear direction this week and liquidity, which has already started to decline, may fall further with the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on June 18 this year.

On global markets, Asian stocks fell on Thursday morning, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)