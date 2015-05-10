UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises, other Gulf markets little moved

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Dubai’s bourse rose ahead of the last wave of first-quarter results.

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the group’s army allies said they had accepted Saudi Arabia’s proposal for a five-day truce to begin on Tuesday, which could bolster Gulf investors’ hopes that a military intervention by Saudi-led ground forces will be avoided.

Developments in the oil markets were negative. Brent crude posted its first weekly loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again about global oversupply; Brent, which hit a 2015 high just below $70 per barrel last week, closed at $65.39 on Friday.

Oil prices have been the biggest factor for Gulf stock markets in recent months and last week’s moves suggest oil may have peaked for the short term at least.

Qatar’s bourse slipped 0.3 percent as petrochemicals producer Industries Qatar, whose profit is correlated with oil prices, fell 1.0 percent.

Markets in Abu Dhabi and Oman were nearly flat, while Kuwait inched up 0.1 percent thanks in part to telecommunications operator Zain whose Iraqi subsidiary has received approval from the stock market regulator to list on Baghdad’s bourse.

Zain’s shares rose 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s index, which is has little exposure to energy and petrochemical sectors compared with other regional markets, rose 0.7 percent as most stocks made gains.

District cooling firm Tabreed surged 10 percent; the stock rose its daily 15 percent limit in the previous session after announcing plans to buy back some of its convertible bonds.

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia and builder Arabtec <ARTC,DU> rose 1.2 and 0.6 percent respectively. Both companies are expected to publish their first-quarter results this week. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)