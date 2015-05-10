UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips, Egypt inches up after oil falls

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market slipped in early trade on Sunday as weaker oil offset the positive news of a truce agreed in Yemen, while Egypt’s bourse inched up.

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the group’s army allies said they had accepted Saudi Arabia’s proposal for a five-day truce to begin on Tuesday, which could bolster Gulf investors’ hopes that a military intervention by Saudi-led ground forces will be avoided.

However, Brent crude oil posted its first weekly loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again about global oversupply; Brent, which hit a 2015 high just below $70 per barrel last week, closed at $65.39 on Friday.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.1 percent as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose profits are sensitive to oil prices, edged down 0.5 percent.

But property stocks Jabal Omar and Dar Al Arkan rose 0.6 and 0.5 percent respectively and were among the main supports.

The Egyptian bourse inched up 0.1 percent, also supported by real estate names such as Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development and Heliopolis Housing, up 0.5 percent each.

Egypt’s urban consumer inflation fell to 11.0 percent in April from 11.5 percent in March, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday. Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014; it peaked at 11.8 percent in October.

Slower inflation could allow Egypt’s central bank to eventually return to gradual depreciation of the pound in order to bring its exchange rate in line with fundamentals. At the moment, the foreign exchange market is tightly controlled, which results in foreign currency shortages. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)