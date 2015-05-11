MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may consolidate, move on MSCI bets

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Monday as oil prices remain well off last week’s highs. Investors may make bets ahead of the semi-annual review of MSCI’s emerging markets index and the introduction of a new Saudi Arabian equities benchmark.

Crude futures were little changed in Asian trade on Monday as moves by China to bolster its flagging economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world’s largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut and lift prices.

China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday to stoke its economy, which is headed for its worst year in a quarter of century. The move has boosted Asian equities on Monday morning.

In the Gulf, there has been little news flow. But Dubai-listed low-cost carrier Air Arabia widely missed analysts’ estimates of its first-quarter profit, posting an increase of just 9 percent year-on-year. Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the company boost its profit by almost by a third.

A key upcoming event is the May 12 MSCI index review which may see some stocks from the region, such as Abu Dhabi’s Union National Bank, included in the emerging markets benchmark for the first time.

But some other names, such as Qatar’s Doha Bank and Cairo’s Telecom Egypt, may be excluded from the index, analysts say. The results of the review are expected to be announced after Gulf markets close on Tuesday.

MSCI will also transform its provisional 18-stock Saudi Arabia index into an official standalone benchmark on Tuesday and may tweak the list of its components.

One potential candidate for exclusion could be telecommunications operator Mobily, which reported a surprise first-quarter loss last month and is under investigation by the bourse regulator for possible insider trading and share price manipulation. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)