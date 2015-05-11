UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf narrowly mixed, Dubai falls on disappointing earnings

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were neutral to negative in early trade on Monday as oil prices remained well off last week’s highs. Dubai’s bourse was the weakest after some disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Crude oil futures were little changed in Asian trade on Monday, as an interest rate cut by China to bolster its economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world’s largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut and lift prices.

Stock markets in Qatar and Oman were nearly flat, while Kuwait and Abu Dhabi slipped 0.2 percent each.

Dubai’s index fell 0.6 percent as developer Union Properties tumbled 5.2 percent after saying its first-quarter profit had fallen to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7 million) from 179.8 million dirhams a year earlier.

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia fell 1.3 percent after posting a 9 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter profit. Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the company boost its profit by almost by a third.

But Emaar Malls bucked the trend and rose 0.6 percent on expectations that it will secure a place in MSCI’s emerging markets index following the index compiler’s semi-annual review this week. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)