UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Egypt edges up on Q1 earnings

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market was nearly flat in early trade on Monday as oil was steady after pulling back from 2015 highs, while Egypt’s bourse edged up on newly reported first-quarter earnings and expectations for them.

Crude oil futures were little changed in Asian trade on Monday, as an interest rate cut by China to bolster its economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world’s largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut and lift prices.

The main Saudi stock index hovered near the previous day’s close of 9,711 points as local blue chips were mixed. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.5 percent, while leading retail lender Al Rajhi edged up 0.4 percent.

Heavy fighting continued in Yemen a day before a five-day humanitarian truce was due to take effect. More than six weeks of air strikes by Sunni Muslim Gulf monarchies’ jets have failed to push back the Shi‘ite Houthis and militia and army units loyal to the Houthis’ ally, ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Although the campaign has not affected Saudi Arabia’s economy, retail investors who dominate the kingdom’s stock market see it as a risk factor, albeit a minor one. The Saudi stock index this month failed to hold above its March peak of 9,745 points, which it had hit before the conflict in Yemen began.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s index edged up 0.6 percent with most stocks positive. Commercial International Bank (CIB) , the country’s biggest listed lender, rose 0.8 percent and was the main support ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement, which is expected on Wednesday.

Naeem brokerage this week forecast CIB’s profit would rise 22 percent year-on-year on higher income and lower costs.

Property firm Amer Group rose 1.0 percent after reporting that its first-quarter net profit jumped to 16.4 million Egyptian pounds ($2.1 million) from 2.0 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)