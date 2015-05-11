FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's index closes 1.8 pct lower after weak Q1 earnings
May 11, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's index closes 1.8 pct lower after weak Q1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Dubai closed)

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index fell on Monday after some local companies posted disappointing first-quarter earnings.

The emirate’s benchmark closed 1.8 percent lower and developer Union Properties tumbled its daily 10 percent limit after saying its first-quarter profit had fallen to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7 million) from 179.8 million dirhams a year earlier.

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia fell 1.3 percent after posting a 9 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter profit. Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the company boost its profit by almost by a third.

Builder Arabtec, whose earnings are expected later this week, tumbled 4.8 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
