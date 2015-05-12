MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, Yemen concerns may pressure Gulf markets

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may come under pressure on Tuesday after Brent oil fell below $65 per barrel and Saudi Arabia sent a ground strike force towards its border with Yemen.

Brent oil edged down 0.2 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and the dollar gained on fears that Greece would not be able to repay its debts - which also weighed on U.S. and Asian equities.

Oil slipped below the $65 mark on Monday afternoon, when all markets in the Gulf except Saudi Arabia had already closed. Another concern for Saudi Arabian market players is news that the kingdom is reinforcing its border with Yemen with ground troops including tanks.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the Riyadh-led coalition which has been fighting them for more than a month have agreed to start a five-day humanitarian truce on Tuesday, but it remains unclear whether it will happen - and even if it does, the truce may not lead to any longer-term resolution of the conflict.

The main Saudi stock index fell 1.3 percent to a three-week low of 9,583 points on Monday and investors across the Gulf may take that as a negative cue for their own markets.

The Saudi benchmark last week broke technical support at its March peak of 9,745 points; it is now set to test support on its 200-day average, now at 9,570 points.

Shares in retailer Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware (SACO) IPO-TOOLS.SE may rise their daily 10 percent limit as they start trading on Tuesday after an initial public offer whose retail portion was covered 620 percent. Including shares sold to institutional investors, the flotation raised around 504 million riyals ($134.4 million).

Public offers in Saudi Arabia are usually heavily discounted. Middle East Paper Co, which listed earlier this month, soared as much as 71 percent before stabilising.

Dubai’s index, which fell 1.8 percent to 4,072 points on Monday after some local companies reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results, is approaching strong technical support in the 4,000 point area, where it peaked repeatedly between December and February. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)