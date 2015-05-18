FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges 6.2 pct after capital gains tax put on hold
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges 6.2 pct after capital gains tax put on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Egypt’s performance, adds analyst comment)

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse was headed for its biggest daily gain in 22 months on Monday after the government said it had put on hold a new tax on capital gains from stock market operations for two years.

The Cairo index surged 6.2 percent, with all stocks positive. At least a dozen names, including blue chips Talaat Moustafa Group and EFG Hermes, surged their daily 10 percent limits, indicating the rally could continue in the next session.

The government froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains on Monday, reversing a central component of its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised. It kept in place a 10 percent dividend tax.

The introduction of the new taxes last month sparked a sell-off by disgruntled investors, who complained that tax regulations were too complicated and would make the bourse less competitive than other markets. The main Cairo index fell 5 percent in April.

Putting the tax on hold “translates to a reduction in the cost of capital for investors in general - specifically, Egyptian and Gulf investors,” Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a research note.

“At the same time, this also rules out earlier concerns over the actual implementation of the capital gains tax and the challenges that might arise on calculation and recoveries.” (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.