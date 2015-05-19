UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies further on capital gains tax delay

(Updates with Egypt, Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse extended its broad rally in early trade on Tuesday after the government put on hold a capital gains tax. Saudi Arabia’s market slipped as oil prices softened.

The Cairo index jumped 2.7 percent to 9,031 points after surging 6.5 percent in the previous session.

The government on Monday froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains for two years, reversing a central component of its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised. It kept in place a 10 percent dividend tax.

The tax had been one of local investors’ main concerns since early April, when the government published bylaws detailing its introduction.

The exclusion of Telecom Egypt from MSCI’s emerging markets index this month sparked another sell-off in Cairo, because of fears that MSCI might eventually drop Egypt from the benchmark completely.

But the tax decision may indirectly address the MSCI concern as well, because with the new levy put on hold, market capitalisation and liquidity of key Egyptian companies appear less likely to fall below MSCI’s thresholds.

The Cairo index has now risen above technical resistance at 8,860 points, this month’s previous peak; any clean break, confirmed by two straight daily closes, would trigger a minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s stock benchmark slipped 0.2 percent and petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries edged down 0.6 percent.

Brent oil fell below $66 per barrel on Tuesday as slow economic growth and high supplies meant that markets remain oversupplied. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)