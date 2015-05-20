UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up, Emaar rises ahead of Egypt unit's IPO

(Adds Gulf markets opening)

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday and Emaar Properties supported Dubai’s bourse after announcing its intention to float its Egyptian subsidiary.

Emaar rose 0.9 percent after saying it would float a 13 percent stake in the subsidiary and use some of share sale proceeds to fund new developments in Egypt and grow its land bank in the country.

Dubai’s index climbed 0.7 percent as most other stocks were also positive.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse edged up 0.3 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 0.9 percent. But National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah fell 0.9 percent after making a public offer on Tuesday to buy shares in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co at a price of 3.64 dirhams per share.

Ezdan Holding continued to dominate Qatar’s bourse, jumping 2.5 percent and lifting the Doha index 0.5 percent. Index compiler MSCI included the stock in its emerging markets index this month, which is likely to lead to significant one-off inflows from global funds at the end of May when the changes take effect.

VTB Capital has estimated likely passive fund inflows into Ezdan at $59 million. As a proportion of its market capitalisation that may not be enough to justify the stock’s 25 percent leap since the MSCI news, but the stock’s free float is very small, magnifying its moves.

Markets in Kuwait and Oman added 0.1 and 0.2 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)