UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after oil prices retreat
May 24, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after oil prices retreat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell and corporate news provided few positive catalysts.

Brent oil settled down $1.17, or 1.8 percent, at $65.37 a barrel on Friday, falling 2.1 percent on the week as a rallying dollar and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend cut short a two-day rally.

Dubai’s index dropped 0.7 percent as most stocks declined. Developer DAMAC and builder Arabtec , the most traded stocks, were down 1.3 and 3.3 percent respectively.

But Marka jumped 3.2 percent after it said in a statement it expected the earnings of restaurant chain Reem Al Bawadi, which it bought this month, to grow at a rate of more than 25 percent annually in coming years. Marka also said it planned three more acquisitions in 2015.

Emaar Malls, which is likely to see passive inflows funds this week as it joins MSCI’s emerging markets index, climbed 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse slipped 0.4 percent as large lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank fell 0.9 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Qatar’s benchmark edged up 0.2 percent and Ezdan Holding, another fresh MSCI index inclusion, added 1.9 percent.

Kuwait’s bourse slipped 0.3 percent, while Oman was nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
