MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt may extend rally; Gulf could move sideways as oil flat

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse may rise further on Monday on positive technical signs, while flat oil prices and a lack of positive catalysts may leave Gulf stock markets moving sideways.

The Cairo index on Sunday closed above technical resistance at 8,860 points, its early May peak, for a second session in a row, triggering a minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.

The rally began last week after Egypt’s government put on hold the introduction of a 10 percent tax on capital gains.

Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings may attract buyers after its managing director told Reuters it was seeing strong interest in its asset sales and was on track to nearly double earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year.

The background for other Middle East markets is neutral as oil prices have moved very little in early trade on Monday and Asian equities are also nearly flat.

Kuwait’s Burgan Bank may gain after its chief executive said he expected revenue growth to stay in double digits in the second and third quarters.

He also said the lender was looking eventually to expand in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as it raises the share of international operations in its business.

In Saudi Arabia, miner Ma‘aden, which last closed at 43.80 riyals, may gain after Al Rajhi Capital raised the stock’s target price to 52.00 riyals from 41.00 riyals, citing an improving business outlook. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)