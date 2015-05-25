UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec lifts Dubai; Gulf mostly flat

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Builder Arabtec lifted Dubai’s stock market in early trade on Monday after Egypt’s government said the firm’s giant project there was still being discussed. Other Gulf bourses were mostly neutral in line with oil prices and global equities.

Arabtec jumped 2.2 percent after the Cairo cabinet said a deal under which the company would build 1 million housing units in the country was still in the works, contrary to media reports on Sunday which had sent the stock down.

Dubai’s index climbed 0.3 percent as most other stocks also rose.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse added 0.7 percent on the back of telecommmunications firm Etisalat, which rose 1.3 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark was flat but Ezdan Holding added 0.7 percent ahead of its inclusion in MSCI’s emerging markets index at the end of this month.

Indexes in Kuwait and Oman were also unchanged as oil prices and Asian stocks barely moved.

Crude oil futures held steady amid low trading volumes on Monday, although healthy Asian appetite and demand from the U.S. driving season could provide some upside.

Many markets around the world, including the United States, are closed for public holidays on Monday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)