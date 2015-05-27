FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip after oil drops
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip after oil drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Wednesday after Brent oil prices dropped late on Tuesday and global equities sagged.

Brent crude has risen 0.9 percent to $64.32 per barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday but is far from fully recovering from Tuesday’s drop of more than 2 percent.

Asian stocks have sagged and the dollar is firm on Wednesday on growing prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates later this year and concern that financial woes could engulf Spain as well as Greece.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.5 percent in slow trade as developers Emaar Properties and DAMAC fell 1.1 and 0.3 percent respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse slipped 0.3 percent with most stocks in the red. Heavyweight Etisalat fell 0.9 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark lost 0.2 percent and petrochemicals and metals firm Industries Qatar, whose earnings are sensitive to oil prices, was down 0.4 percent.

Oman’s market was nearly flat while Kuwait edged up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

