FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Egypt inches down
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Egypt inches down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved very little in early trade on Wednesday, lacking strong catalysts.

Brent crude has risen 1.1 percent to $64.42 per barrel on Wednesday but has yet to recover fully from Tuesday’s drop of more than 2 percent.

The main Saudi stock index has fluctuated near the previous day’s close. Leading retail lender Al Rajhi Bank slipped 0.9 percent to 66.75 riyals after Al Jazira Capital cut its target price for the stock to 61.50 riyals from 63.90 riyals, citing two straight year-on-year declines in quarterly profit and a slowdown in lending activity.

Miner Ma‘aden dropped 2.2 percent after hitting an all-time closing high of 47.90 riyals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dallah Healthcare jumped 2.0 percent after Al Madina newspaper quoted Health Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying that the study phase for the introduction of health insurance for all Saudi citizens was complete and it would be implemented in coming years.

Egypt’s benchmark edged down 0.2 percent as most stocks fell. Heavyweight Commercial International Bank slipped 0.2 percent and property firm Talaat Moustafa Group fell 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.