UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Egypt inches down

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved very little in early trade on Wednesday, lacking strong catalysts.

Brent crude has risen 1.1 percent to $64.42 per barrel on Wednesday but has yet to recover fully from Tuesday’s drop of more than 2 percent.

The main Saudi stock index has fluctuated near the previous day’s close. Leading retail lender Al Rajhi Bank slipped 0.9 percent to 66.75 riyals after Al Jazira Capital cut its target price for the stock to 61.50 riyals from 63.90 riyals, citing two straight year-on-year declines in quarterly profit and a slowdown in lending activity.

Miner Ma‘aden dropped 2.2 percent after hitting an all-time closing high of 47.90 riyals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dallah Healthcare jumped 2.0 percent after Al Madina newspaper quoted Health Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying that the study phase for the introduction of health insurance for all Saudi citizens was complete and it would be implemented in coming years.

Egypt’s benchmark edged down 0.2 percent as most stocks fell. Heavyweight Commercial International Bank slipped 0.2 percent and property firm Talaat Moustafa Group fell 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)