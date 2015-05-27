FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar drops on FIFA World Cup probe, arrests
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar drops on FIFA World Cup probe, arrests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Qatar’s performance)

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Qatar’s stock market fell sharply on Wednesday after Swiss authorities opened criminal proceedings against individuals on suspicion of mismanagement and money laundering related to the award of rights to host the 2018 and 2022 soccer World Cups.

Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General said it suspected that irregularities occurred in the allocation of the FIFA World Cups of 2018 and 2022, which were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.

Separately, six high-ranking soccer officials, including two vice-presidents of world governing body FIFA, were arrested by Swiss police on Wednesday and detained pending extradition to the United States.

The Doha index dropped 2.3 percent to a one-month low of 12,123 points in a broad sell-off. Heavyweight Qatar National Bank fell 3.0 percent and Ezdan Holding, which had surged earlier this month because of its inclusion in MSCI’s emerging markets index, tumbled 5.7 percent.

Although analysts have said that a potential loss of the World Cup hosting rights would have no major impact on Qatar’s economy, it is likely to affect the sentiment of retail investors who dominate stock markets in the Gulf. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.