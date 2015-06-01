FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips as oil falls; Egypt edges up
June 1, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips as oil falls; Egypt edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market slipped in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices, while Egypt’s bourse edged up on positive corporate news.

Brent crude dropped below $65 per barrel on Monday on expectations that OPEC production would remain high, stoking worries of oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations.

The main Saudi stock index edged down 0.2 percent and heavyweight petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries lost 1.0 percent. Most other stocks also declined.

Egypt’s bourse edged up 0.4 percent and real estate firm Palm Hills Development was one of the main supports, jumping 2.0 percent.

The company announced a series of land purchase and sale deals on Monday which would net it 481 million Egyptian pounds ($63 million). The firm said the deals were part of a strategy to exit untapped real estate investments and unutilised sites that were not part of its plans, while increasing cashflow in existing projects. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

