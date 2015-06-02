MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Amlak to be volatile as trade resumes after 6 years

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai Islamic mortgage provider Amlak Finance are expected to be volatile as they resume trading on Tuesday after being suspended for nearly six years.

Trading in Amlak, part-owned by Dubai’s biggest developer Emaar Properties, was halted as credit markets dried up and the emirate’s real estate prices began a near-50 percent tumble from their peak.

The shares last traded at 1.02 dirhams on Nov. 20, 2008, having fallen 79 percent in the preceding six months. The suspension left many investors stranded and they may now want to free up their money.

“There will probably be some volatility, you will need to see price extremes to get some volumes going,” said Sanyalak Manibhandu, head of research at NBAD Securities.

The outlook for Amlak and the general business environment has improved greatly since 2008, but the company blamed amortisation charges for a 77 percent drop in first-quarter profit. A sum of 911 million dirhams ($248 million) related to its restructuring will be amortised over 12 years, keeping pressure on profits.

Another United Arab Emirates company, Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas, may gain after announcing a deal under which BP will cover Dana’s part of exploration costs in a joint Egyptian project in exchange for participation in another Dana Gas project.

Dubai construction and engineering firm Drake and Scull International may also attract investors after it said it was considering a perpetual U.S. dollar sukuk issue.

Elsewhere in the region, comments by Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi and the fact that Brent oil prices are steady near $65 per barrel may reassure the kingdom’s retail investors.

Naimi said late on Monday that oil demand would pick up and tighten the market in the second half of the year while supply would decrease.

On global markets, Asian equities have slipped on Tuesday but stock indexes in the United States edged up overnight. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)