UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Rebounding oil supports Saudi Arabia; Egypt also up

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Stronger oil supported Saudi Arabia’s stock market in early trade on Tuesday, while Egypt’s bourse appeared to be stabilising after a profit-taking bout.

Brent oil rose more than 1 percent towards $66 per barrel on Tuesday because of firm demand after dipping in earlier trade on expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this week.

Also, Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi said late on Monday that oil demand would pick up and tighten the market in the second half of the year, while supply would decrease.

The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.3 percent and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.8 percent.

Property developer Emaar Economic City rose 0.8 percent after announcing that one of its subsidiaries had secured a 1.0 billion riyal ($267 million) murabaha financing facility.

Egypt’s benchmark added 0.5 percent after declining for six sessions in a row. That profit-taking bout was preceded by a rally due to news that the Cairo government was suspending for two years the introduction of an unpopular tax on capital gains.

Commercial International Bank, Egypt’s biggest listed lender, rose 1.6 percent and was the main support.

Other blue chips were also positive. Property firm Talaat Moustafa Group climbed 1.6 percent and investment bank EFG Hermes added 0.5 percent.