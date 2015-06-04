MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's drop may pressure Gulf markets

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may come under pressure on Thursday after oil prices dropped ahead of an OPEC meeting which is expected to leave output unchanged.

Brent oil and U.S. crude fell 2.6 percent each on Wednesday. Both benchmarks slipped further in Asian trade on Thursday morning.

Crude markets remain oversupplied ahead of Friday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which is expected to continue to produce about 2 million barrels per day above demand, adding to a glut that has left millions of barrels stored on tankers without a buyer.

Retail investors in the Gulf often turn to oil markets for cues in the absence of other catalysts, and corporate news flow in the region is drying up with the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, expected to begin on June 18.

However, Dubai Islamic mortgage provider Amlak Finance may extend gains after surging its daily 15 percent limit on Wednesday. The stock resumed trading this week after being suspended for nearly six years, missing a broad market rally that followed the 2009 financial crisis.

Amlak’s gains may boost its biggest shareholder, Emaar Properties, which also announced on Thursday the details of the upcoming flotation of its Egyptian subsidiary.

Qatar’s market could come under some pressure after a U.S. law enforcement official said overnight that the FBI’s investigation of bribery and corruption at FIFA includes scrutiny of how soccer’s governing body awarded World Cup hosting rights to Russia and Qatar.

However, the Qatar market’s sharp recovery on Wednesday from an initial dip in response to news about FIFA suggests that factor is losing strength for the market.

On global markets, Asian stocks have fallen on Thursday as Chinese equities come under pressure on concern that waves of new share offerings will sap liquidity in other stocks. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Sunil Nair)