MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may move sideways, lacking catalysts

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a negative bias on Sunday after oil prices ended the week lower and corporate news flow remained thin ahead of summer holidays.

Oil staged its first rally in three days on Friday, gaining 2 percent, despite warnings of more oversupply as a result of OPEC’s decision to keep pumping crude without restraint. But for the week, Brent fell 3.6 percent.

Yemen’s dominant Houthi group and its allies fired a Scud ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia which the kingdom said it shot down on Saturday, in a major escalation of two months of war. Fighting also intensified along the border between the two countries.

Retail investors in the Gulf, and especially in Saudi Arabia, have reacted negatively to the conflict and the latest developments could further weigh sentiment.

The main Saudi index has been moving in a narrow range for nearly two months and last week’s trading volume was the lowest this year, indicating that the bourse is slipping into a summer lull.

Analysts expect that index compiler MSCI will this week announce the beginning of consultations on Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in its emerging markets index, a process which will be completed in 2017 at earliest.

But such a move could liven up the market, at least temporarily, until the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which is expected to begin on June 18. Saudi Arabia will allow foreign investors to directly buy local stocks from June 15.

Some investors fear the same review will bring bad news for Egypt, which is already an emerging market but which had its weighting in the MSCI benchmark reduced last month with the exclusion of Telecom Egypt which only left three Egyptian stocks, a bare minimum, in the index.

However, Cairo-based Beltone Financial said last week it was “highly unlikely that MSCI will put Egypt under a watch list for a potential downgrade to frontier market” status.

Beltone said that none of the remaining Egyptian components were likely to leave MSCI’s benchmark before the November semi-annual review and Juhayna Food Industries and EFG Hermes could be added to it. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)