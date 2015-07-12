MIDEAST STOCKS-Fresh Yemen fighting, flat oil may weigh on Gulf

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may slow their advance on Sunday after oil’s rally ran out of steam and a humanitarian truce in Yemen failed to hold, although global optimism about Greece may support sentiment among local investors.

Crude prices, which had jumped on Thursday, helping to boost Gulf equities, were nearly flat on Friday as a slump in gasoline prices, worries about a potential Iranian nuclear deal and the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) forecast for weaker oil demand weighed on the market.

“Relatively weak oil prices have finally begun to weigh on the Saudi economy,” Saudi Arabia’s Samba Financial Group said in a report on Friday.

“...Activity is showing signs of slowing as the government begins to dial back spending: imports have fallen as private contractors retrench. Bank lending growth has also slowed, and the growth in May retail sales dipped to its lowest rate since October 2013.”

Samba said it expected government spending on wages, subsidies and other benefits to remain firm, but investment was likely to be scaled back, affecting the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Another factor buoying stock markets in the region on Thursday was hope for a truce in Yemen, which was being brokered by the United Nations. But Saudi-led air strikes and heavy shelling between warring factions shook several cities in Yemen on Saturday, residents said, violating a truce agreement which took effect just before midnight.

On the positive side, global stock markets rallied on Friday on optimism that last-minute concessions by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would clinch a deal with international creditors and save the country from bankruptcy.

Among individual Gulf stocks, Zain Saudi may come under pressure on Sunday after the company said it had received an order from Saudi Arabia’s Department of Zakat and Income Tax for extra payments worth 619 million riyals ($165.1 million) for the years 2009-2011.

But the kingdom’s number three telecommunications operator said it would appeal the order and saw no need for any provisions, based on advice from its advisers and auditors.

Egypt’s stock market may also be weak on Sunday after a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State killed one person at the Italian consulate in Cairo at the weekend.

Until the last few weeks, Egyptian investors largely ignored security worries, but militant violence has now emerged as one significant concern for the market.

Egypt’s index, which had slid to a 15-month low on Wednesday, down 25 percent from February’s multi-year peak, crept up 0.9 percent on Thursday after six straight days of falls. But trading volume shrank, a negative technical sign which suggested the downtrend has not necessarily ended. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)