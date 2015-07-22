MIDEAST STOCKS-Mixed news for UAE markets, global background bleak

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Blue-chip banking stocks in the United Arab Emirates may rise on Wednesday on strong second-quarter earnings from large lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, but plans to reduce fuel subsidies in the country may hurt the transport sector.

On Tuesday, after trading closed, ADCB posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit which slightly beat analysts’ forecasts, aided by lower loan impairments.

The lender made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28 billion dirhams ($349 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 1.18 billion dirhams.

The news may boost other large banks such as National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank which are yet to publish their own quarterly results.

But Union National Bank, a slightly smaller UAE lender, may come under pressure after its quarterly profit, reported on Wednesday, missed analysts’ forecasts. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 568.0 million dirhams in the second quarter while analysts had expected 586.7 million dirhams.

Also on Wednesday, the UAE Energy Ministry said it would switch from fixed - and heavily subsidised - gasoline and diesel prices on the domestic market to ones based on global prices and updated monthly.

This change looks likely to raise fuel prices, although the ministry did not say by how much, and could hurt the bottom lines of companies that rely heavily on trucks and cars, such as courier Aramex.

There have been no major earnings announcements on other Gulf stock markets, some of which are just reopening after an extended break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Global oil prices have edged down in Asian trade after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week when they had been expected to drop. Asian equities have slipped, tracking Wall Street which closed lower on disappointing earnings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)